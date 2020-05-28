Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NCDC confirms 182 new cases of COVID-19, total active cases now hits 6064
NNN  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 182 new cases of the Coronavirus, (COVID-19), in the country, the total active cases for Nigeria now stand at 6,064.

