Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCDC reveals state in Nigeria without COVID-19 related death
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has listed Taraba as the only State in the country yet to record any single death arising from COVID-19.On Sunday night, NCDC confirmed 304 confirmed new cases.It brought the total in Nigeria to 43,841.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Nigeria Records 304 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 43,841 The Herald:
Nigeria reported 304 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the death toll jumps to 888.
2 New Coronavirus Deaths Recorded In Kwara State Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT An update by the Kwara State government revealed that two new Coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the state. This has taken the number of Coronavirus related death to 19. The update also revealed that 42 patients were also discharged.
Nigeria Records 386 New Cases Of COVID-19 Legit 9ja:
As Nigeria continues its fight against Coronavirus, 386 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded on Saturday night, with a total number of 43,537 cases.


   More Picks
1 Man dies after Benin herbalist defrauds family of N5m - The Punch, 3 hours ago
2 288 New COVID-19 Cases, 355 Discharged And 8 Deaths On August 3 - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Obi, Onu Top List Of Potential Candidates - The Trent, 3 hours ago
4 COVID-19 deaths now 896 in Nigeria, says NCDC - The Nation, 4 hours ago
5 Outrage as rights activist demands justice for Gbedebo, 21, killed at Oluyole factory - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 How Lord Chosen Church Pastor impregnates two sisters …alleges conducting spiritual cleansing - Sahara Weekly Magazine, 7 hours ago
7 FG begins decontamination of unity schools - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
8 Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 Insect can escape after being eaten by frog, scientists find - The Nation, 9 hours ago
10 Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info