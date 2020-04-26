

News at a Glance



NCDC targets two million people for COVID-19 test in three months Within Nigeria - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is targeting two million Nigerians for Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests in the next three months, the agency’s Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, hinted on Tuesday. Speaking in Abuja during the daily ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



