

News at a Glance



NCDMB: 1,000 Nigerians Taking over Expatriate Jobs in Oil Industry This Day - Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has disclosed that at least 1,000 Nigerians have now taken over the jobs previously executed by expatriates in the oil and gas industry.



News Credibility Score: 95%



