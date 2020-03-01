

News at a Glance



NDDC: Diri, Dickson, Group Commend Buhari Over Pondei’s Choice The Tide - Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, his predecessor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson and Coalition of Niger Delta groups have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei as the Acting Managing Director of ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



