NDDC Officials Paid Themselves Monies Meant for Students Abroad – Head of Research NGO (Video)
News photo The Herald  - It was a national show of shame on Sunday evening as a top Official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougbo struggled to

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Reps begin probe of NDDC’s payment of N70.5b for phoney contracts The Nation:
Tony Akowe and Sanni Onogu, Abuja THE House of Representatives has commenced an investigation into the N70.5 billion allegedly paid to 1,773 contractors by  the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  as mobilisation fees.
NDDC Saga: Fresh Allegations Emerge, Crisis Depeens As Top Official Declares Readiness To Expose ‘Can Of Worms’ The Breaking Times:
Fresh revelations are trickling in as allegations and counter allegations of corruption deepens in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. In a damning report, Head of Research, Acts of Positive Transformation Initiatives, Kolawole Johnson has ...
Nigeria Tunes:
The Breaking Times Fresh revelations are trickling in as allegations and counter allegations of corruption deepens in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. In a damning report, Head of Research, Acts of Positive Transformation Initiatives, ...


