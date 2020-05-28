Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NDDC Probe: Akpabio Must Be Removed And Probed – Ijaw Group Tells Buhari
Naija News  - The closure of the Niger Delta Development Commission’s headquarters and the death of its Acting Director of Finance and Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang has generated new reactions from various activists and political groups in the region.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano Airports To Reopen Soon - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 Another death looms in Aso Rock, CoS will run into crisis — Primate Ayodele - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
3 Cross River takes a swipe on FG over COVID-19, we should be your pride, not your shame - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 Borno govt discharges 135 COVID-19 patients - NNN, 5 hours ago
5 Denmark to allow tourists from Norway, Germany, Iceland from June 15 - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 Ekweremadu Says Only God Can Determine His Political Future For 2023 - The Cheer News, 5 hours ago
7 #JusticeForTina: Outrage As 16-Yr-Old Girl Who Was Shot By A Police Officer In Lagos Dies - The Breaking Times, 6 hours ago
8 FG Has No Power To Seize States' Funds - Ekweremadu - Tori News, 6 hours ago
9 I have returned to PDP in Ekiti to make it stronger, Segun Oni replies Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
10 Austrian Bundesliga leaders, LASK fined €75,000 and docked 12 points for not maintaining social distancing during training - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info