NDDC Scandal: Reps set to grill Akpabio, senior officials (LIVE UPDATES)
A House of Representatives committee is set to continue its investigation of the NDDC.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


Third Mainland Bridge: LASTMA, NURTW collaborate on traffic management - NNN, 1 hour ago
Fresh 'herdsmen' attack in southern Kaduna village leaves 21 people dead - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
Wife of late Edo Speaker's wife still with kidnappers – Family - Politics Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Iran executes Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd for spying for the CIA, Mossad - Page One, 8 hours ago
Roger Stone calls Black radio host 'Negro' in interview - Gistvile, 11 hours ago
Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 11 hours ago
New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 11 hours ago
