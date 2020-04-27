Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NDDC Stinks: PDP Raises Alarm over Stealing, Looting in NDDC, Calls For Investigation
Point Blank News  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an immediate system-wide investigation into revelations of fraud, stealing and looting of funds at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the…

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases increase to 1337 - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
2 Governor Diri Orders Total Lockdown In Bayelsa After First Case Of Coronavirus - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Optimal nutrition, critical to immune system - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
4 Idris Elba Defends His ‘Yearly Quarantine’ Suggestion After Immense Trolling - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari’s Chief of Staff: Who wears the crown! - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: 8000 Borussia Monchengladbach fans pay for cardboard cutouts of themselves to fill stadium if league returns behind closed doors - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
7 The Mamman Daura template on new CoS - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
8 NIMASA investigates dead fish along Niger Delta coastline, warns public - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Liberalization of fuel price underway - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Group to FG, states: Commence massive Covid-19 testing in all local governments - Daily Times, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info