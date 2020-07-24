Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDDC’S Interim Management Not Dissolved – Adesina
Inside Business Online  - The Presidency has debunked the alleged dissolution of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina,  described the reports of dissolution of ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 774,000 Jobs: Anyone is qualified to register in any LGA in Nigeria – Federal govt - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
2 The Sujimoto Philosophy of Speed, Quality & Price in action in the Lucrezia & Leonardo Project - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 I resigned from NDDC due to corruption – Kwankwaso - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
4 Flooding: Nasarawa demolishes 25 buildings along waterways - Phenomenal, 4 hours ago
5 Alhaji AGF Abdulrazaq: Pioneer; Inspiration; Father and Exemplary Life - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
6 Reps order NCDC to locate, test DSTV boss for Covid-19 - Oak TV, 5 hours ago
7 Ladies arrested for falsely accusing a Benin influencer of theft & assaulting her - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
8 NDDC Director, Ojoughoh, accuses Rep committee of criminality - Ripples Nigeria, 5 hours ago
9 NDDC’S Interim Management Not Dissolved – Adesina - Inside Business Online, 6 hours ago
10 Nigerian regulators trade blame as killer fuels dominate country’s oil business - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info