NDDC probe: My IMC got N72bn, spent N38.6bn on capital projects – Acting MD
The Point  - … ‘N641m paid to Clear Point to identify NDDC projects’ The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Kemebradikumo Pondei, on Monday, testified before the House of Representatives Committee probing the activities of the ...

3 hours ago
1 Police nab suspect for cruelty on 15 children in Niger - NNN, 2 hours ago
2 UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong - Page One, 2 hours ago
3 ‘Breakthrough’ Treatment Slashes Virus Death Risk – Study - Advent Cable Network Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 BREAKING! Popular Recreational Facility Owned By Former Minister Demolished In Kaduna - Authentic News Daily, 2 hours ago
5 Putin appoints new governor for the restive Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk - Page One, 2 hours ago
6 Police nab alleged killer officer - The Nation, 3 hours ago
7 Nigerians Mock Acting NDDC Boss After He Fainted On Live TV - Tori News, 3 hours ago
9 Ashiru to el-Rufai: Involve monarchs in tackling insecurity - Blueprint, 4 hours ago
10 Ondo APC Primary Election Begins - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
