NDLEA dismantles first-ever hashish oil laboratory in Lagos
Newzandar News  - Nicholas Kalu, Abuja THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled a clandestine laboratory for the production of hashish oil in Lagos. According to [...]

11 hours ago
Olu Famous:
The Enforcement Team of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has discovered and dismantled a first-ever Indian hemp clandestine laboratory for the production of hashish oil in Lagos State.The laboratory is located at 7 Imam Augusto Close, ...


