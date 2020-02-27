Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NEC receives updates on Nigeria’s handling of coronavirus, Lassa fever
Premium Times  - An official said testing facilities across the country have been activated for coronovirus and “all state governments have been told to have a level of preparedness”.

4 hours ago
2 29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
3 Drama In Nigeria As First Case Of Coronavirus Is Discovered On Lagos (Full Details) - Am on Point TV, 4 hours ago
4 Anthony Joshua & 4-yr-old son meet his family Members - Julia Blaise Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Senate proposes stiffer sanctions for gas flaring, as Nigeria loses N217bn annually - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 The Lame Duck - Ikenga Chronicles, 5 hours ago
7 Lovely photos of Anthony Joshua with his father, son and other family members - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Nigeria confirms first case of coronavirus - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
9 Ex-banker sentenced to 18 years in prison for fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Ighalo pays touching tribute to late sister - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
