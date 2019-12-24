Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NECA Urges CBN To Charge N25 For N100,000 Transactions
News photo Economic Confidential  - NECA Urges CBN To Charge N25 For N100,000 Transactions The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to include transactions between N50,000 and N100, 000 among that attract N25 charges in consideration of lower ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


