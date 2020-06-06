Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NFF, CAF, others pay tribute to Keshi fours years after death
Premium Times  - Also joining in paying tributes to late Keshi is another Nigeria football legend Joseph Yobo.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


1 Reports that I won’t seek re-election in 2023 ‘half-truth’ —Gov Sule - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 IMO: Gov Uzodinma signs into law bill to checkmate vandalisation of oil palm trees - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from Washington - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 FG Charters Flight Secretly To Bangladesh To Collect Remdesivir Vaccine For Governor Dying Of COVID-19 - The Cheer News, 2 hours ago
5 Scientists predict how the Universe will end 2 hours ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Anambra discharges eight COVID-19 patients - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Trump abuses Colin Powell for declaring preference for Biden - PM News, 2 hours ago
8 I did not direct EFCC to probe Akpabio, says Omo-Agege - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Umahi directs army, police to ‘take over’ two Ebonyi communities - The News, 3 hours ago
10 How Dangote, Oba of Benin, others failed to reconcile Obaseki, Oshiomhole – Osunbor - Mega News, 3 hours ago
