Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NHS: Premier League players' initiative to generate & distribute funds
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Premier League players have launched a "collective initiative" to help generate funds for the National Health Service and distribute them "where they are needed most".The initiative - named #PlayersTogether - has been set up to "help those fighting for ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Buhari, Osinbajo meet, discuss more COVID-19 palliatives - Head Topics, 4 hours ago
2 Unrest in Lagos as bandits rob residents, loot shops - Head Topics, 4 hours ago
3 Maltreatment of Nigerians in China: Why I like Sani Abacha – Fani-Kayode - Online Nigeria, 4 hours ago
4 Farmer Impregnates Step Daughter In Ondo - NPO Reports, 4 hours ago
5 Kaduna records 6th case of Covid-19 - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Bayelsa Govt to Seek Review of Revoked OML46 Oilfields Licences - The Herald, 4 hours ago
7 GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT - Scan News Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 Despite Wike’s Directive, Catholic Church Tells Members To Stay Back Home For Easter Celebration - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
9 UK's Johnson making 'very good progress' in virus recovery - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 After President of Chad's Victory; Buratai In North-East To Lead Fight Against Boko Haram - Olu Famous, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info