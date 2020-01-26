Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NIGER ATTACKS: Buhari orders NAF to deploy fighter aircraft against bandits
News photo Ripples  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the repeated attacks by bandits on communities in Niger State and directed the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to deploy its fighter aircraft to check the menace.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Multiple rockets hit US Embassy in Iraq - Authentic Nigeria, 57 mins ago
2 Eskom seeks for $1bn from SA treasury while load shedding cost $8bn in 2019 - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
3 Lebron James surpasses Kobe Bryant to become the third-leading scorer in NBA History - Luci Post, 1 hour ago
4 TCN upgrades Asaba substation with 300MVA transformer installation - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
5 Imo: Where Supreme Court got it wrong in results computation - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
6 Lower gas prices cause government to prioritize long-term sales in Egypt - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
7 PDP wins Akwa Ibom rerun - The Eagle Online, 1 hour ago
8 Demand for fuel in Zimbabwe to normalise – ZERA - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
9 Western Region ECG recovers Gh₵2,518,766 from illegal connections - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
10 “My Husband Can’t Satisfy Me Sexually” – Wife - Naija Choice, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info