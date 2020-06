News at a Glance



NIGERIA YET TO REACH PEAK OF CORONAVIRUS CASES SAYS BOSS MUSTSPHA Abuja Reporters - The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that Nigeria is yet to reach the “peak” of coronavirus infections. The Chairman of PTF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, made this known on Monday at the COVID-19 daily press briefing in Abuja. Mustapha said it ...



News Credibility Score: 21%