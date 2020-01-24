

News at a Glance



NIS rescues 9 girls being trafficked to Lebanon, Dubai, others Hope for Nigeria - Kindly Share This Story: Muhammad-Babandede CG Nigeria Immigration Service: Happy with the Jigawa arrest The Operatives of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Command in Lagos, has apprehended another 9 ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



