NJ Federal Judge Esther Salas says son died trying to protect father from gunman
News photo Newzandar News  - New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas — whose son was killed two weeks ago in a hail of gunfire at their home — said the [...]

15 hours ago
U.S. Federal Judge Whose Son Was Killed By Gunman Speaks Out The Herald:
A U.S. Federal Judge whose son was killed and husband wounded by a gunman disguised as a FedEx driver detailed her last moments with her only child in an emotional video posted online.
US judge whose son was killed by gunman speaks out The Eagle Online:
“Two weeks ago, my life as I knew it changed in an instant and my family will never be the same,” United States District Judge Esther Salas said in the video posted to YouTube on Monday.


