NJC Recommends Appointments of 33 Judges
This Day  - By Alex Enumah in Abuja The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Thursday recommended for appointment six Heads of Court, and 26 Judicial Officers for State High Courts and one Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal. Their recommendation is part of the outcomes of ...

8 hours ago
