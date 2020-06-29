Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NL Music Review: What Went Wrong With Burna Boy On Wonderful?
Ofofo  - What could be wrong with Burna Boy? Why are his songs not hitting as they used to before? Times are changing in the industry. Being a top act means each of your releases has to “enter”. They have to bang. They have to transform into hit songs.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

Rema Loses Out As Burna Boy, Wizkid Emerge Winners At BET Awards 2020 Afrobeats Global:
Nigeria’s Burna Boy has a right to claim the “African Giant” title once again as he beats emerges 2020 BET Awards Best International Act. The “Wonderful” crooner beats off competition from the likes of South Africa’ Sho Madjozi, UK Grime act, Stormzy, ...


   More Picks
1 ‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi - Ogene African, 3 hours ago
2 13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications - Olajide TV, 3 hours ago
3 Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore - Gidi Feed, 3 hours ago
4 Bola Tinubu’s Revelation - Ofofo, 3 hours ago
5 DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
6 Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina - GQ Buzz, 5 hours ago
7 Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
9 Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat - Innovation Village, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info