News at a Glance



NLC Suggests Best Ways Govt Can Distribute Palliatives To Poor Nigerians Anaedo Online - The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has faulted how palliatives provided by the federal government to vulnerable Nigerians are being distributed. NLC in a letter signed by its President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, and addressed to the Chairman of the Presidential ...



News Credibility Score: 21%