Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NNPC Makes New Appointments; Redeploys Top Management Staff
News photo The Breaking Times  - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the redeployment of some of it’s top management staff, as well as new appointments.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Fidau: Ajimobi’s Family Was Aware Of My Presence At Their Residence – Olaniyan - Naija News, 8 hours ago
2 PRESIDENCY BEGS YOUTHS: PROTECT THE ELDERLY AS MORE PEOPLE TEST POSITIVE OF CORONAVIRUS - Abuja Reporters, 9 hours ago
3 Modern Monetary Theory Is Too Good To Be True - Gistvile, 9 hours ago
4 BREAKING – NNPC Redeploys Some Top Management Staff As Part Of Efforts To Reposition The Corporation - Salone, 10 hours ago
5 APC South-south leaders refuse to withdraw court cases inspite Buhari’s directive - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
6 How to reduce poverty in Nigeria —Archbishop Kaigama - Ripples, 10 hours ago
7 NNPC Makes New Appointments; Redeploys Top Management Staff - The Breaking Times, 10 hours ago
8 Cross River APC defies Buhari, Caretaker committee’s directives - Velox News, 11 hours ago
9 Why NSITF Managing Director, three Executive directors, others were suspended over infractions - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
10 239 Experts Confirm Worst Fear on Coronavirus - Newsmakers, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info