Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NNPC appoints, redeploys top management Staff
News photo News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 2The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced new appointments and redeployments of Top management staff of the cooperation.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

NNPC redeploys top management National Accord:
As part of ongoing repositioning, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has redeployed some of its top management staff for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability.
NNPC Makes New Appointments; Redeploys Top Management Staff The Breaking Times:
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the redeployment of some of it’s top management staff, as well as new appointments.
Salone:
With infromation reaching us, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has redeployed some top management staff as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the corporation for greater efficiency, transparency, and profitability.⁣ NNPC’s Group ...


   More Picks
1 Iran admits ‘considerable’ damage at Natanz nuclear site - Global Upfront, 41 mins ago
2 Oyo Dep Gov denied access to Ajimobi’s Fidau prayers - The Herald, 49 mins ago
3 Lastma official stabs his lover to death over Infidelity and kills himself - Nesco Media, 1 hour ago
4 APC South-south leaders refuse to withdraw court cases inspite Buhari’s directive - Blueprint, 1 hour ago
5 How to reduce poverty in Nigeria —Archbishop Kaigama - Ripples, 1 hour ago
6 COVID-19: Stop exhibition of reckless confidence, FG tells churches - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Why NSITF Managing Director, three Executive directors, others were suspended over infractions - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 More Photos Of Beautiful Makeup Artist That Slumped and Died During Her Birthday Party - Gist Lovers, 2 hours ago
9 239 Experts Confirm Worst Fear on Coronavirus - Newsmakers, 2 hours ago
10 Buhari unaware of happenings in Presidency— Fayose - Naija Log, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info