NNPC names Ewubare’s replacement, appoints, redeploys five others Vanguard News - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Sunday, confirmed the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and New Business Directorate, Mr. Roland Ewubare, while it appointed Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji as his replacement.



