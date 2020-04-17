

News at a Glance



NO WAY! Yakubu Ayegbeni Rules Out Becoming A Coach One Day (See Why) Naija Loaded - Ex-Everton former Yakubu Ayegbeni has put an end to speculation linking him with management. The 37-year-old had been connected with coaching following his involvement with the Nigeria U20 team. Preparing...



News Credibility Score: 81%



