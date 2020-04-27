Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NOC awaits International Federations ratification of Olympics qualifiers – Oladapo
Brila  - Secretary-General of the Nigeria Olympics Committee  Olabanji Oladapo has stated that the NOC will await the ratification of the remainder of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic qualifiers by the international Federations after they must have agreed to new ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 Update: Policeman Who Shot Policewoman Dead In Rivers State Has Been Dismissed - Tori News, 3 hours ago
2 Audrey of anti-covid-19 protest ReOpenNC in North Carolina tests positive for novel disease - Koko Level's Blog, 4 hours ago
3 The World’s leading health body, the World Health Organization, has stated that the Coronavirus pandemic is far from ove - Tunde Ednut, 4 hours ago
4 Boko Haram/ISWAP recruiting in Lake Chad region - MNJTF - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
5 Three Sisters Drown In Ebonyi River (Graphic Photo) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
6 Coronavirus lingers in air of crowded spaces - New study claims - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Clothes made Face masks don't prevent you from getting COVID-19- NAFDAC - Nigeria Newspaper, 4 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Kaduna refuses entry to trailers conveying passengers from Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 See How IPOB Legal Counsel Lambasted Nigerian media, Kemi Olunloyo Over Claim (Video) - Eco City Reporters, 4 hours ago
10 Ekiti: Fayemi Announces Curfew, Strict Lockdown After Buhari’s Broadcast - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info