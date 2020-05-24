Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NSCDC operatives nab welder for allegedly defiling 2 daughters
News Diary Online  - Operatives of the Ondo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Sunday arrested a welder, Femi Onifade, for allegedly defiling [...]

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 won’t disappear completely –Pastor Adeboye - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
2 NSCDC operatives nab welder for allegedly defiling 2 daughters - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
3 Disability’s rights group lauds Buhari on Gambari’s appointment - Blueprint, 5 hours ago
4 27 More iSON Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Oyo - NPO Reports, 5 hours ago
5 Wuhan lab admits to having three live strains of bat coronavirus on site - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
6 Our homes, properties will be seized by banks over unpaid loans- Ex-militant leaders cry out - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
7 Lady Narrates How She Got 20k From A Stranger After She Helped A Needy Woman With 200 Naira - Tori News, 5 hours ago
8 Ogonis Warn Youths Over Plots To Trigger Emergency Rule In Rivers - The New Diplomat, 5 hours ago
9 Abia Commissioner for Environment, Solomon Ogunji is dead - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 Canada evacuation: Reps Aviation committee says use of Ethiopian Airline not acceptable - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info