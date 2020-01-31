

News at a Glance



NSE: All-Share Index closes trading for January at 28,843.53 NNN - The All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday closed trading for the month of January below 29,000 mark following the dominance of the bears. Specifically, the index on Friday dipped 187.40 points or 0.65 per cent to close at 28,843 ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



