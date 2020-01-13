Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSE: MTNN, UACN, GSK lead gainers as bullish run continues
News photo Ripples  - The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended its bullish run Monday on the back of rising demand for blue-chip companies.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


1 NSE: MTNN, UACN, GSK lead gainers as bullish run continues - Ripples, 1 hour ago
2 Queen Agrees Period Of Transition For Prince Harry, Meghan - Concise News, 1 hour ago
3 More confiscations coming? Kwara governor alleges previous govt sold off 110 state properties - Ripples, 1 hour ago
4 MTNN appreciates further on NSE amid revenue tax reprieve - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 #NEWS Deji Adeyanju All Smiles As He Meets With Falana And Sowore After Treatment Abroad - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
6 Biafra: Real reason Nigeria won’t exist if civil war was fought today – Pat Utomi - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
7 Sometimes less is more; why Cardtonic’s mobile app may just be unnecessary - Ripples, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerien president sacks Army Chief over deadly ISIS attacks - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
9 Nollywood Actor, Walter Anga Shows Off His New House (Photos) - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
10 War: Britain summons Iranian ambassador over arrest of UK envoy - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
