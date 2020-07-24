Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSE: Market sheds N44bn amid oil & gas, industrial losses
Ripples  - Sell pressure on oil and gas and industrial stocks accounted most for the fall by N44 billion in the market value of the equities segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Friday as the market regressed to the negative territory after recording only ...

6 hours ago
1 NDDC crisis: Buhari ‘ll act after receiving NASS resolutions — Presidency - The Nation, 2 hours ago
2 ‘PAW Patrol’ refutes White House press secretary’s cancelation claim - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
3 Obasanjo mourns late Tanzania’s ex-President - The Punch, 2 hours ago
4 Why zoning remains Central to 2023 debate - The Punch, 2 hours ago
5 Kim Kardashian Blocked From Seeing Kanye West - iExclusive News, 3 hours ago
6 NLC seeks FG’s reversal of 6% stamp duty for landlords - The Punch, 3 hours ago
7 Do not be reluctant to have your semen analysed - The Punch, 3 hours ago
8 Sickle cell and my enuresis story - The Punch, 3 hours ago
9 APC Roasts PDP For Asking President Buhari To Resign - Naija News, 4 hours ago
10 Nigerian workers reject new levy on rents, leases - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
