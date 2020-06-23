Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NSE commences week with N38bn loss
News photo Maritime First Newspaper  - …As Neimeth, Cutix lead Losers’ chart The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) commenced trading for the week on Monday with a loss N38 billion or 0.30 per cent. Specifically, the All-Share Index (ASI) dipped 72.83 points to close at 24,753.92 compared with ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Neimeth, Cutix, others lead NSE N38 billion losses The Guardian:
Following losses suffered by most blue-chip stocks, especially Neimeth Pharmaceuticals, and Cutix, the Nigerian equities market extended the losing streak during Monday transactions
Nigerian Aviation loses N63 billion to COVID-19 Diamond Celebrities:
The aviation industry lost over N63 billion to the ravaging effects of coronavirus pandemic, a report by the Ministry of Aviation has shown.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info