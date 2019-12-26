Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NSE market capitalisation inches N156bn after Christmas holidays
NNN  - NNN.COM.NG : Trading resumed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday after the Christmas holidays on a positive note with the market capitalisation increasing by N156 billion, amid Nestle gain.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Alleged rift with Presidency: Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs debunks reports - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
2 Nigeria faces impending bankruptcy, says Obasanjo - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
3 FG to raise fund from bond for Calabar -Itu highway – Enang - News Diary Online, 3 hours ago
4 Kaduna District Head Escapes From Kidnappers’ Den - News Break, 3 hours ago
5 Kogi workers demand implementation of new minimum wage - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
6 Buhari reacts to execution of Muslims, Christians, by ISWAP, begs Nigerians - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
7 British singer George Michael’s sister found dead on Christmas Day - PM News, 3 hours ago
8 Empress Njamah Asks Rita Dominic Why She Wasn’t Invited To Her Christmas Party - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
9 Curvy Lady Mobbed At Ghana Airport (Pictures, Video) - News Dey, 3 hours ago
10 ‘My husband was killed like goat‘ - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info