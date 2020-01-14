Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NSE market indices sustain negative posture, down 0.75%
News Verge  - The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indices sustained negative posture on Wednesday, dropping further by 0.75 per cent due to profit taking. Speficially, the All Share Index lost 220.65 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 29,062.50 compared with ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 #IHEDIOHA sends Farewell message to #Imo people - Nija Eye, 38 mins ago
2 “I Was Sick For Days But I’m Okay Now”- Don Jazzy Reassures Fans - Too Xclusive, 52 mins ago
3 I was not involved in Ihedioha’s sack – Osinbajo - Ripples, 56 mins ago
4 Spiritual Leader Of Igbo Nation Reveals Real Reason Behind Ihedioha's Sack By Supreme Court - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
5 We will pursue Amotekun to logical conclusion ― Akeredolu - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Supreme Court used her eagle eyes to give me justice – Uzodinma - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 We’ve begun Finance Act implementation – Accountant-General - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
8 Access Bank to set up subsidiary in Cameroon - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Lady gets attacked as she entered a private car to work in Lagos - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
10 Why Fela's Statue At Allen Roundabout Was Pulled Down - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info