

News at a Glance



NURTW talking to Lagos govt on Okada, Keke ban – MC Oluomo Pulse Nigeria - The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has said he is talking to the Lagos State Government to review the ban and restriction on okadas and keke riders in the state.



News Credibility Score: 41%



