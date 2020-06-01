Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


NYSC certificate of Bayelsa deputy governor was altered -DSS
Nigerian Eye  - The Department of State Service (DSS) says the exemption certificate that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) issued to Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, deputy governor of Bayelsa state, was altered.Abdulsalam Ibrahim, head, legal department of the secret ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Governor Wike Gives New Directive On Reopening Of Schools, Churches & Others - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Tension as protesters storm NASS, calls on Senate President to declare Orji Kalu’s seat vacant - Ofofo, 1 hour ago
3 Outrage as former Miss Universe Malaysia calls protesters “foolish humans” and says the “whites won” as she reacts to George Floyd death - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
4 “Get well soon” – Davido’s lawyer shares photos of him stepping out in crutches (Photos) - Wotzup NG, 1 hour ago
5 Senator Muse is dead - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
6 Davido spotted walking on crutches after sustaining injury (photos) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
7 NYSC certificate of Bayelsa deputy governor was altered -DSS - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Man caught red-handed defiling two minors in Edo state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 VIDEO: Danny S – Oma Mad - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
10 VIDEO: Raskapella – Money - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info