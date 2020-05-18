

News at a Glance



NYSC mourns ex-director who introduced flag, anthem Ladun Liadi Blog - The National Youth Service Corps has commiserated with the family of its fourth Director-General, Maj-Gen Edet Akpan (retd.), who died on Saturday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.The NYSC noted on Monday that Akpan’s administration, which lasted from 1984 to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



