'Na That Week My First Skit Blow' Broda Shaggi Reveals The Impact Zlatan Ibile Had On Him When He Was A Nobody
News photo Gboah  - Instagram comedian, Broda Shaggi celebrate rapper Zlatan Ibile whom he said had an effect in his life with beautiful birthday message.According to Shaggi, when he was no one worth, he met Zlatan Ibile whom he requested to take pictures with.The manner ...

1 JAMB abolishes N100m allocation to state offices – Registrar - Pulse Nigeria, 59 mins ago
2 Buhari sacks Odubu-led NNDC Board - Affairs TV, 1 hour ago
3 Donald Trump becomes third US president in history to be impeached - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Why South-West Governors Are Scared Of Taking Action Against Herdsmen - Afenifere - Tori News, 2 hours ago
5 Minimum Wage: Governors speak on challenges of implementation - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria re-opens 32 correctional centres shut down by Boko Haram – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 President Donald Trump impeached, Reveals Next Line Of Action - AY Naija NG, 2 hours ago
8 Supreme Court upholds elections of eight state governors - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 "I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian man Olatunfe Anthony living on Victoria Island with a friend has been declared missing in Lagos - Abiyamo, 2 hours ago
