Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Nabena hails dissolved APC NWC for dropping legal action
Newzandar News  - Jide Orintunsin – Abuja The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena on Saturday commended the dissolved National [...]

40 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info