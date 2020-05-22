Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naeto C vs M.I: ‘It’s Highly Disrespectful To Compare Naeto C With M.I’
Benco News  - Nigerians have taken to Twitter to speak on Naeto C’s works as they compare him...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


1 American flags to Be Lowered To Morn Death Of COVID 19 Victims-Trump - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
2 Proud Dad reveals how he raised his two girls alone after he became a single dad overnight due to his wife’s Infidelity - Luci Post, 4 hours ago
3 NAF Deploys Special Forces, additional platforms to boost ongoing operations against Bandits attacks in Katsina state - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
4 Disrupted vaccinations pose deadly threat to 80 million children ― UN - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Donald Trump Calls For Churches, Mosques To Re-Open - Inside Business Online, 4 hours ago
6 Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Passes Safety Test - Pharmanews, 4 hours ago
7 Eid-el-Fitr: Kano insist on going ahead with prayers - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
8 Buhari condoles with Sen. Gaya over wife’s death - NNN, 4 hours ago
9 Biden: African Americans mulling Trump vote ‘ain’t black’ - Friday Posts, 5 hours ago
10 Buhari grants financial autonomy to state legislature, judiciary - TVC News, 5 hours ago
