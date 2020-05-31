Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Naija police dey kill Nigerians, No man fit sort this matter” – Wizkid reacts to police brutality
News photo Black Berry Babes  - Starboy Wizkid has reacted to police brutality against black Americans abroad and police brutality in Nigeria.The music took to his Twitter account to tweet, saying no man can sort the matter and God should save us.“Police dey kill black Americans and ...

2 hours ago
1 Ondo denies funding Akeredolu’s wife’s NGO - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
2 Tinubu not my man, we have our differences – El-Rufai - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
3 UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice - Fresh News, 2 hours ago
4 ‘Adhere strictly to rules of partial relaxation on religious activities or risk closure’ - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: NCDC told to take COVID-19 patients to churches - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
6 Lawan, Omo-Agege console Buhari over loss of nephew - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
7 See Nigerians Mixed Reactions As Lagos Records 378 New Cases of Coronavirus - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
8 Bianca Ojukwu Builds Memorial For Bruce Mayrock Who Set Himself Ablaze at UN Building - Sleek Gist, 2 hours ago
9 Ajimobi’s aide defects to PDP - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 Nasarawa CAN chairman regains freedom - ESUT Parrot, 2 hours ago
