Naira Marley And Kim Oprah’s Violation Of Interstate Travel Ban And Hosting A Fully Packed Show In Abuja Triggers Outcry
Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Kim Oprah have incited an outcry after violating the Presidential ban on interstate travel and also hosting

3 hours ago
3 hours ago


1 Despite arrests, Presidency says villa shooting incident "minor" - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 UPDATE: Obaseki in talks with SDP ― Gabam - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
3 Publish Details Of N800bn Recovered Loot, SERAP Tells Buhari - News Break, 3 hours ago
5 Obaseki Visits Gov Wike In Port Harcourt. - Nigeria Breaking News, 4 hours ago
6 FG Distributes Relief Materials To Abule Ado Pipeline Explosion Victims - The Herald, 4 hours ago
7 Burundi President Becomes World’s First Head Of State To Die Of COVID-19 Disease - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
8 Mary Uduk Has Not Resigned as Acting DG—SEC - Business Post Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Flood destroys 100 houses, displaces 300 persons in A’Ibom - NNN, 4 hours ago
10 Lagos Needs 260,000 Units of Blood to Meet Growing Transfusion Demand - The Herald, 4 hours ago
