

News at a Glance



Naira Marley dragged on Twitter for his post on coronavirus Linda Ikeji Blog - Naira Marley incurred the wrath of some Twitter users after he took to Twitter and wrote " "Retweet if you don't believe in coronavirus." The controversial singer also went ahead to joke about '5,000 cases of confirmed unwanted pregnancies' in Lekki ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



