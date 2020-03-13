Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PM News:
Today:
The naira appreciated against the dollar on Friday after days of panic buying amid speculations that the Nigerian central bank may devalue the local currency.
Blueprint:
The severe pressure on Nigeria’s foreign exchange market has led to significant depreciation of the Naira across all the market segments, with JP Morgan predicting a further depreciation of the Naira before June. Naira dipped [...]
Scan News Nigeria:
•Traders blame loss on Black Monday …No naira devaluation now –CBN Panic  buying by foreign currency traders may have triggered another round of depreciation of the naira yesterday sending it to a low of N375 to $1 from N355 where it had traded since ...
Politicos:
The naira regained strength against the dollar on Friday to exchange at N370$. This is compared to the N400$ traded on Thursday and N375$ traded on Wednesday. Panic buying in the bureaux de change segment of the market after speculations that the CBN ...
1st for Credible News:
News Breakers:
As investors continue to keep a close eye on the ongoing volatility on the Nigerian stock market following the global effects of coronavirus (Covid-19), Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) has assured the investing public that ...
Funmi Trends:
On Thursday, the naira slipped to over N400 against the dollar, raising fears of further depreciation among Nigerians.
News Vib:
Reno Omokri, an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has taken to his twitter account and slam APC over the recent crash in Naira value.﻿Recall that it was reported that Naira is 420 to 1 dollar now.Reno in his tweet flashed back on what APC ...
Investor King:
CBN Says No to Naira Devaluation, Blames Speculators The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday said the available fundamentals do not support naira devaluation...


