Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Naira set for N365/$ in I&E as demand for dollars intensifies
News photo Vanguard News  - The Naira is set to depreciate to N365 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window before the end of the year following rising demand for dollars which is expected to intensify this week.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Awarded Citizenship In Sierra Leone - Glamsquad Magazine, 24 mins ago
2 Femi Adebayo & Wife Omotayo Celebrate Son Fadhil’s First Birthday in Style - Fab Magazine, 35 mins ago
3 30 ISWAP Fighters Killed As Terrorists Attack Damaturu - Tori News, 2 hours ago
4 Efe Ajagba rue mistakes against Iago Kiladze - Today, 2 hours ago
5 Alleged Religious Persecution: Presidency tackles U.S., says no one appointed America world police - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 FIRS: Presidency finally opens up on why Fowler was removed - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
7 Beyonce Stuns In Leopard-Print Dress (Photos) - 9ja News Arena, 2 hours ago
8 “If You Get Mind Come Home, I Don’t Reply People On Exile” – Timaya Replies Hushpuppi (Video) - Made 4 Naija, 2 hours ago
9 Why I resigned as Governor Matawalle’s special adviser – Marafa - Today, 2 hours ago
10 Bank commits N2 billion to agriculture sector funding - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info