Naira to depreciate further in parallel market
News photo Vanguard News  - The sharp depreciation of the naira in the parallel market is set to continue this week with the exchange rate projected to hit N470 per dollar.

11 hours ago
Equities Market Opens Week On 0.7% mtd decline Inside Business Online:
ISMAIL MUSA  The equities market opens the new week on 0.7percent weak investors’ sentiment led by Custodian insurance and Conoil on the losers’ chart for last week.
Forex scarcity forces Naira to 3-year low against US Dollar Blueprint:
Due to pressure on the black market occasioned by forex scarcity, the exchange rate at the parallel market fell to another 3-year low at the weekend, closing at N465$1 as against the N461$1 it started with.
Naira to depreciate further in parallel market Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: By Babajide Komolafe The sharp depreciation of the naira in the parallel market is set to continue this week with the [...]
Naira Depreciates Against Dollar, Records 3-year Low At Black Market…See Latest Exchange Rate Online Nigeria:
Naira and dollar Naira exchanged at N465 to $1 at the parallel market on Friday as it fell to another new 3-year low.  This comes as the officially recognized NAFEX Market, the Forex turnover was somewhat stable with only a slight drop of 0.08% on ...
KWARA APC CRISIS: GOVERNOR SPONSORS SUPPORTERS TO FORM PARALLEL PARTY STRUCTURE IN THE STATE, SET TO GIVE BASHIR BOLARINWA OSHIOMHOLE TREATMENT Abuja Reporters:
Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is in the news for the wrong reasons again.
Naira Depreciates Against Dollar, Records 3-year Low At Black Market...See Latest Exchange Rate Tori News:
The naira has continued to depreciate against the dollar at the parallel market.


