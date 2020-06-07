

News at a Glance



Napoli director Giuntoli insists Fabian Ruiz not for sale My Celebrity & I - Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli insists Fabian Ruiz is not for sale. Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on the Spain midfielder. “Fabian has three years left on his contract and we’ll talk about a renewal next year,” Giuntoli told Sky Sport Italia. “ ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



