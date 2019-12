News at a Glance



Nasarawa APC receives over 1,000 PDP, APGA defectors NNN - NNN.COM.NG : More than 1,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wakama ward of Nasarawa State. The Nigeria News ...



News Credibility Score: 61%