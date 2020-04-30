Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nasarawa records two new cases of Coronavirus
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nasarawa State has recorded two new cases of Coronavirus as confirmed by the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule. The two ladies who tested positive for Coronavirus are said to be Lagos returnees and they are currently in isolation.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


